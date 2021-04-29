Marathon Asset Management LLP Takes Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 496,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,482,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned 0.08% of The Progressive at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,960,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $817,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its position in shares of The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411,006 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in The Progressive by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,749,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $370,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,510,000. 81.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total value of $119,203.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $101.43. 5,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,888,224. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.57 and its 200 day moving average is $93.37. The company has a market capitalization of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $71.25 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.95%.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.