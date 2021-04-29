Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 29th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the oil and gas producer on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend by 60.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,374,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,797,723. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil has a 52 week low of $3.73 and a 52 week high of $13.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRO. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist upgraded Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.32.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,077,272.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

Read More: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.