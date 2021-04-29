Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marchex is a leading mobile and online advertising company that drives millions of consumers to connect with businesses over the phone, delivers the most quality phone calls in the industry, and provides in-depth analysis of those phone calls. Through their robust platform, they offer three critical components for businesses looking to acquire new customers through phone calls. Marchex Call Analytics offers ad campaign measurement and intelligence and their Digital Call Marketplace and Local Leads solutions are designed for advertisers focused on new customer acquisition. The Marchex platform drives, measures and monetizes millions of mobile and online connections through the phone to advertisers each month. Their Digital Call Marketplace combines exclusive and preferred relationships with leading mobile carriers and mobile application developers, such as AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint, with the analytics technology to constantly measure and optimize ad campaign results. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Marchex in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Marchex from $3.50 to $4.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

MCHX stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.98. 35,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,791. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $3.67.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 11.97% and a negative net margin of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Marchex will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marchex news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.80 per share, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Marchex in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marchex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Marchex by 416.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. 66.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a call analytics company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Speech Analytics that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, which enable businesses to send and receive text/SMS messages with customers; Call Monitoring; and Marchex Sales Edge that enable businesses to understand customer conversations in phone calls and text.

