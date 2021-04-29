Marin Software (MRIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Marin Software has set its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 72.16%.

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $1.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Marin Software has a 1-year low of $1.14 and a 1-year high of $5.70.

Marin Software Company Profile

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

