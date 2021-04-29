Marino Stram & Associates LLC Makes New Investment in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000.

EBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eastern Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

EBC stock opened at $21.25 on Thursday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $21.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.05.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.17 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

