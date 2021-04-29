Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Receives $1,161.67 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,161.67.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKL. Truist boosted their price target on Markel from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Markel from $1,100.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 90 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,092.20 per share, with a total value of $98,298.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 255 shares in the company, valued at $278,511. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total value of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,689 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,775. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Markel by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,716 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Markel by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in Markel by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Markel by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 84,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in Markel by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Markel stock traded down $4.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,173.99. 53,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,954. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,165.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1,059.35. Markel has a 12-month low of $761.06 and a 12-month high of $1,218.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.67.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $8.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($0.75). Markel had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Markel will post 19.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

