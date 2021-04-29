Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $134.76

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 134.76 ($1.76) and traded as high as GBX 160 ($2.09). Marks and Spencer Group shares last traded at GBX 159 ($2.08), with a volume of 7,678,890 shares.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC raised their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 155 ($2.03) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 165 ($2.16) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 160 ($2.09) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 136.83 ($1.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 135.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.24.

In other news, insider Tamara Ingram purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 156 ($2.04) per share, for a total transaction of £3,120 ($4,076.30).

Marks and Spencer Group Company Profile (LON:MKS)

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products. It also provides womenswear, menswear, lingerie, kids wear, and home products; and financial services, including credit cards, current accounts and savings products, insurances, and mortgages, as well as renewable energy services.

