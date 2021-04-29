Marwyn Value Investors Limited to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.27 (LON:MVI)

Marwyn Value Investors Limited (LON:MVI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON MVI opened at GBX 113 ($1.48) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 110.80 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 110.18. Marwyn Value Investors has a one year low of GBX 73 ($0.95) and a one year high of GBX 120 ($1.57). The company has a market capitalization of £69.52 million and a P/E ratio of -3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

About Marwyn Value Investors

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

