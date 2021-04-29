Marykay Fuller Acquires 4,189 Shares of GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) Stock

GCP Asset Backed Income Limited (LON:GABI) insider Marykay Fuller acquired 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.29) per share, for a total transaction of £4,147.11 ($5,418.23).

Shares of LON:GABI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 99.80 ($1.30). The company had a trading volume of 284,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,306. The company has a market cap of £438.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 42.90 and a quick ratio of 42.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 91.26. GCP Asset Backed Income Limited has a 12-month low of GBX 76.26 ($1.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 103.62 ($1.35).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.58 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.59%. GCP Asset Backed Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.91%.

About GCP Asset Backed Income

Project Finance Investments Limited is an investment firm based in Jersey, Channel Islands.

