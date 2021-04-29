Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys 2,524 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) by 31.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,509 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Granger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $15,662,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 11,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 17.3% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,747,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Water ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $82.71. 72 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,603. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $47.46 and a 52 week high of $83.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.38.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

