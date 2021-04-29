Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Has $2.59 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 66.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,656 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $1,396,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,684 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 359.2% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 561,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,816,000 after purchasing an additional 439,487 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 349,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,155,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter.

GSIE traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 6,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,936. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.51 and a 52-week high of $34.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.85.

