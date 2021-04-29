Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $78.86. 862,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $79.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

