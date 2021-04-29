Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,091 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,094,024,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,738,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,323,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,260,739 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,573,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $265,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,197 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,568,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,646,000 after purchasing an additional 755,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,005,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,179,659,000 after buying an additional 733,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $2.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $200.78. The company had a trading volume of 155,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,672,784. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.85 and a 52-week high of $198.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.65.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $215.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.