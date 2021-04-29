Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Purchases 716 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $4.72 on Thursday, hitting $231.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $133.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.10. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.17 EPS. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.23.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

