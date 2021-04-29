MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $103.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.85.

NYSE MTZ opened at $103.39 on Tuesday. MasTec has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $103.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.71.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, EVP Cardenas Alberto De sold 19,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.64, for a total value of $1,773,706.68. Insiders sold a total of 79,879 shares of company stock worth $7,383,126 in the last quarter. 23.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MasTec by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MasTec by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in MasTec by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 25,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in MasTec by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 3.5% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

