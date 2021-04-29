Master Contract Token Price Hits $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (MCT)

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Master Contract Token has a total market cap of $398,093.12 and $104,286.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Master Contract Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Master Contract Token has traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,731.40 or 0.05152441 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.13 or 0.00064379 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (CRYPTO:MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,499,990 coins. The official website for Master Contract Token is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

