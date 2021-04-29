Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Chapman Investment Management LLC

Chapman Investment Management LLC increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises about 4.8% of Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Chapman Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its stake in Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 9,936 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,537,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.1% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA traded down $10.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $385.36. The stock had a trading volume of 117,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $263.01 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.25. The firm has a market cap of $382.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.