Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Raised to $418.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $418.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MA. Truist raised their price target on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $358.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Mastercard from $380.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $369.30.

NYSE MA opened at $395.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $393.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.03 and its 200-day moving average is $345.25. Mastercard has a one year low of $263.01 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. Mastercard’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.24, for a total value of $1,000,931.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,259.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total value of $18,168,372.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,535,541,455.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

