Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Hits New 52-Week High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $98.46 and last traded at $98.01, with a volume of 4798 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.67.

The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.48 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on MXIM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

In other news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 16,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.54. The company has a market cap of $25.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.