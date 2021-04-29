Mayar Capital Ltd. Purchases Shares of 12,767 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Mayar Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,767 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,546,000. Mastercard makes up approximately 5.2% of Mayar Capital Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. GenWealth Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $344,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,224 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,542 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,085 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,711,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 73.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Zacks Investment Research raised Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

In other news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 171,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.73, for a total value of $56,236,501.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,382,229 shares in the company, valued at $35,520,107,910.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock worth $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $6.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $388.95. 48,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,168,363. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $386.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $263.01 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $374.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

