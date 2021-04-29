McCutchen Group LLC Acquires 176 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

McCutchen Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.5% of McCutchen Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. McCutchen Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $171,991,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,367,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220,611 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,194,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $378,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705,948 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,659,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.78. The stock had a trading volume of 721,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,804,994. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.35.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

