McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Cribstone Capital Management LLC

Cribstone Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Cribstone Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 66.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $232.41 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $235.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

