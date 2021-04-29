MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) Short Interest Update

MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 575.0% from the March 31st total of 400 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MDJH traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 6,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,524. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. MDJM has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MDJM stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MDJM Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDJH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.12% of MDJM as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

MDJM Ltd., through its subsidiaries and variable interest entity, operates as an integrated real estate services company in the People's Republic of China. It offers real estate agency services to real estate developers; and real estate consulting services, such as real estate marketing and planning, real estate agency services, and advertising planning services.

