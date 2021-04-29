Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.72-1.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.73. Medical Properties Trust also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.720-1.760 EPS.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.81.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.15%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.89.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,556.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

