Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oddo Bhf

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale raised Meliá Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Meliá Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Meliá Hotels International alerts:

Shares of SMIZF stock remained flat at $$8.27 during trading hours on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.64. Meliá Hotels International has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

About Meliá Hotels International

MeliÃ¡ Hotels International, SA owns, manages, operates, leases, and franchises hotels worldwide. The company operates approximately 388 business units in 40 countries, as well as one hundred thousand rooms under the Gran MeliÃ¡, Paradisus Resorts, ME by MeliÃ¡, MeliÃ¡ Hotels & Resorts, INNSIDE by MeliÃ¡, Sol by MeliÃ¡, TRYP by Wyndham, and circle by Melia brand names.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Meliá Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meliá Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.