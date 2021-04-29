Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.91 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Meta Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the savings and loans company will post earnings of $3.91 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Meta Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.27. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 10.41%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meta Financial Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of CASH opened at $50.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 0.96. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $51.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,876 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,193 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Meta Financial Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $30,859.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,483 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,909.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett L. Pharr sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $108,457.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,868.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,028 shares of company stock valued at $225,557 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset based lending, factoring, lease financing, insurance premium financing, warehouse financing, and healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

