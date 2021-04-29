Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methanex had a negative net margin of 4.84% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MEOH stock traded down $3.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.33. The company had a trading volume of 620,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,410. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.39 and its 200 day moving average is $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Methanex has a fifty-two week low of $12.65 and a fifty-two week high of $49.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -22.34 and a beta of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.0375 dividend. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Methanex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Methanex from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

