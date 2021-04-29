Methanex (TSE:MX) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $48.97

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$48.97 and traded as low as C$48.54. Methanex shares last traded at C$50.35, with a volume of 390,674 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MX shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$55.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$57.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Methanex in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Methanex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.50.

The company has a market cap of C$3.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$48.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$48.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$843.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6500003 EPS for the current year.

Methanex Company Profile (TSE:MX)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

