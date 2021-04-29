MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Purchased by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MET. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MET opened at $63.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

Several research firms have commented on MET. Argus lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

