MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,543,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222,204 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,672,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,310,000 after acquiring an additional 631,896 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,399,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,810,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,842,000 after purchasing an additional 226,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

In other MetLife news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.59. 47,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,532,678. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $64.16. The stock has a market cap of $57.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.39.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.