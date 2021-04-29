MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 962,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 506,850 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MetLife were worth $58,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 33,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 31,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MET. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays raised their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.73 on Thursday. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.18 and a fifty-two week high of $64.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

