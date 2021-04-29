Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUKPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on OUKPY. Kepler Capital Markets cut Metso Outotec Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Metso Outotec Oyj in a research note on Monday. Finally, AlphaValue raised Metso Outotec Oyj to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Metso Outotec Oyj alerts:

Shares of OUKPY stock opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 12-month low of $2.63 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.88.

About Metso Outotec Oyj

Metso Outotec Oyj provides sustainable technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for minerals processing, aggregates, and metals refining industries in Finland, Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates through three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.