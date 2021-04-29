MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Truist

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.33% from the company’s previous close.

MGM has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Resorts International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $42.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The firm has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 2.42. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $11.77 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total transaction of $411,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,419,174.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $295,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,307,107 shares of company stock valued at $86,095,143 over the last quarter. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

