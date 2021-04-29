MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGP Ingredients, Inc. produces and markets ingredients and distillery products to the packaged goods industry. Its Distillery Products segment primarily offers food grade alcohol, fuel grade alcohol, and distillers feed. The company’s Ingredient Solutions segment primarily provides specialty wheat starches and proteins, commodity wheat starches, and commodity vital wheat gluten. MGP Ingredients, Inc. is headquartered in Atchison, Kansas. “

MGPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Shares of MGPI opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50 and a beta of 1.58. MGP Ingredients has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $71.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 4.98.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $100.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.39 million. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. MGP Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Lori L.S. Mingus sold 6,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $369,982.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,327.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence P. Dunn sold 4,000 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $263,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,310.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,373 shares of company stock valued at $895,992. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in MGP Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 368.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

