Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) Short Interest Up 2,100.0% in April

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MMTC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MMTC stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.24. Micro Imaging Technology has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.68.

Get Micro Imaging Technology alerts:

Micro Imaging Technology Company Profile

Micro Imaging Technology, Inc is a development stage company that develops breakthrough, laser-based and microbial identification technology. It Its MIT 1000 is a laser-based, rapid microbial identification system capable of identifying pathogenic bacteria. The company was founded by Harry M. O’Hare in 1972 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Imaging Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Imaging Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.