Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Brokerages expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to announce $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.73 and the highest is $1.76. Microchip Technology reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.46 to $6.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.97 to $7.83. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 11.62%.

MCHP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.48.

In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $581,557.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last 90 days. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 598,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 40,233 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 23,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 3.8% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 140,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,399,000 after acquiring an additional 122,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $2,464,000. 94.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $0.75 on Thursday, reaching $153.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,113,348. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.22. Microchip Technology has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

