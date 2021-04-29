Microchip Technology (MCHP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Microchip Technology has set its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance at 1.67-1.79 EPS and its Q4 guidance at $1.67-1.79 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, analysts expect Microchip Technology to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $154.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.63 billion, a PE ratio of 66.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. Microchip Technology has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 30.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.48.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total value of $79,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. Insiders have sold a total of 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291 over the last three months. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

Featured Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.