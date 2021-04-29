Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Lowered by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 60.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30,630 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total transaction of $476,719.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

NASDAQ MU opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $97.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.11.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Further Reading: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.