Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 84.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 83,700 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MU shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

In other news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.65, for a total value of $476,719.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600,893.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,507 shares of company stock valued at $6,055,125 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

