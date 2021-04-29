Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Raised to $310.00 at Wedbush

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the software giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $280.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $254.56 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $171.88 and a 1 year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $40,844,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 95,986 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $20,766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 258,755 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $57,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

