Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $290.00 price target on the software giant’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Pritchard Capital boosted their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $280.93.

Shares of Microsoft stock traded down $4.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.14. 1,768,079 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,508,936. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $171.88 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.23.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

