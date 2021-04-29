MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sets New 12-Month High at $29.67

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $29.67 and last traded at $23.22, with a volume of 1120960 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.44.

MVIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of MicroVision in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MicroVision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.82 and a beta of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.80.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $5,380,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $2,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MicroVision by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,438,241 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,117,000 after purchasing an additional 205,767 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $975,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MicroVision in the fourth quarter worth $960,000. 8.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroVision Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops lidar sensors used in automotive safety and autonomous driving applications. Its laser beam scanning technology is based on micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, electronics, algorithms and software. The company also develops micro-display concepts and designs for head-mounted augmented reality (AR) headsets, as well as 1440i MEMS module that can support AR headsets; Interactive Display modules used in smart speakers and other devices; and Consumer Lidar used in smart home systems.

