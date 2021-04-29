Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIST traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $5.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,744. Milestone Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The company has a market cap of $176.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 4.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.28. Equities research analysts predict that Milestone Pharmaceuticals will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Milestone Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 986.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 148,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.88% of the company’s stock.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes etripamil for the treatment of cardiovascular indications. It is developing etripamil, a novel channel blocker, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia in the United States and Canada, as well as for the treatment of atrial fibrillation, angina, and other cardiovascular indications.

