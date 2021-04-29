MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $12.30 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 29th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be bought for $12.30 or 0.00022953 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $131.90 million and $172,469.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $286.41 or 0.00534666 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005821 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0902 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,447.36 or 0.02701907 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000033 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000449 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,727,389 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

