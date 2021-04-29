MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) fell 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.58 and last traded at $25.67. 1,688 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 916,807 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.53.

MNSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on MINISO Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.52.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $352.14 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNSO. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,977,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of MINISO Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,394,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,274,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $49,974,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in MINISO Group during the fourth quarter worth $43,814,000.

About MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Featured Article: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.