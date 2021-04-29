Mizuho Boosts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $92.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $90.00 to $92.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $75.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.69.

EOG opened at $74.98 on Monday. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $77.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of -144.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.13%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $245,147.70. Following the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total value of $644,483.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,119 shares of company stock worth $1,356,231. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOG. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 10,769 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 985 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

