Mizuho Raises Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Price Target to $29.00

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Alkermes stock opened at $21.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.33, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Alkermes has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $23.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.61.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $251.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.78 million. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alkermes will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Iain Michael Brown sold 34,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $695,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $971,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock worth $1,770,300 in the last 90 days. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Alkermes by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Alkermes by 18.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in Alkermes by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Alkermes during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.