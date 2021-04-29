Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $263.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:MC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.79. 4,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,148. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.04 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $59.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $79,899.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $699,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,789. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 581,676 shares of company stock worth $32,471,601. 17.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

