Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock traded up $6.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,409. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 94.86 and a beta of 1.66. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

