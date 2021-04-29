Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 50.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,760,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 927,404 shares during the period. Mondelez International makes up about 0.7% of KBC Group NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $161,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,093 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,383 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,170,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,504,000 after acquiring an additional 788,873 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 56,234 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,093,432.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,758.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,009,875 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $56,199,543.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.87. 223,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,060,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.77 and a 52 week high of $61.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.10.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MDLZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

